Woman's death in Flagstaff considered suspicious, investigation underway: police

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Tuesday in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff Police say they received reports of a man placing an unresponsive woman inside a vehicle on Beulah Boulevard, just off Interstate 17, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Officers later located the vehicle near Route 66 and Butler Avenue and found the woman inside. Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead. She was identified as 38-year-old Sandy Singer of Tonalea.

"Investigators have executed multiple search warrants, processed evidence, and conducted numerous interviews as part of this active and ongoing investigation," police said.

No further details on the investigation have been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.