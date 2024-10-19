Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel passes away at age 107, Navajo Nation announces

article

The Brief John Kinsel, a Navajo Code Talker during WWII was pronounced dead by the Navajo Nation Council. Kinsel was 107 years old and one of the last remaining code talkers. Kinsel was born and raised in Lukachukai, Ariz. and enlisted in the Marines in 1942.



One of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers, John Kinsel passed away at 107 years old.

The Navajo Nation Council announced the death of Kinsel on Saturday, Oct. 19.

"On behalf of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Kinsel Sr., one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers. Beyond his legacy of a warrior, he was also a proud Navajo man who upheld the values of his heritage while serving his country with distinction. As we honor his life, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, loved ones, and the entire Navajo Nation. May his spirit rest in peace, and may his memory continue to inspire generations to come," said Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

Kinsel served in the Battle of Iwa Jima in World War II, using the Diné language to hide communications from the Japanese.

The Navajo Code Talkers have been cited as an instrumental piece to the American victory in World War II, especially during the coordinated island hoping campaign in Iwa Jima, Guadalcanal and Okinawa.

"Kinsel was a revered Navajo Code Talker and an American hero, whose legacy as a Code Talker is marked not only by his service but by his continued dedication to sharing the story of the Navajo Code Talkers with future generations," said Council Delegate Carl R. Slater.

Kinsel was born and raised in Lukachukai, Ariz. and enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1942.