2 Phoenix Police officers involved in Tyron McAlpin attack placed on paid administrative leave

article

The Brief Phoenix Police Officers Ben Harris and Officer Kyle Sue are on paid leave following an Aug. 19 incident. They were seen on body cam footage hitting and using a Taser on a deaf disabled man who was wrongly accused of a crime. The news of them being placed on leave comes two months after the incident happened.



The two Phoenix Police officers who were seen on body cam hitting a deaf disabled man back in August have been placed on paid administrative leave.

"Officer [Ben] Harris and Officer [Kyle] Sue are on paid administrative leave," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky confirmed on the evening of Monday, Oct. 21.

The news of the officers being put on leave comes over two months after the Aug. 19 incident happened near 12th Street and Indian School Road.

The man who was seen being attacked by them, 34-year-old Tyron McAlpin, was wrongly accused of being involved in a crime by someone across the street who pointed officers in his direction.

McAlpin was not only innocent of the crime they were arresting him for, but he's deaf and was unable to hear their commands.

"These officers went wrong from the moment Officer Harris got out of the car," said McAlpin's lawyer, Jesse Showalter of Robbins Curtin Millea & Showalter, LLC. "You watch the video and what you see is his arms are reaching out, and he's assaulting Tyron from the moment the encounter begins. The number of times these two officers are striking Tyron in the head is extreme and is outrageous and is something that we thought was a thing of the past."

Click here to read more about this case and what McAplin's lawyer is requesting from the police department.