From the search for an Arizona woman that ended on a tragic note to what an AI chatbot is saying about this year's presidential election, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 8, 2024.

1. Sad update in search for missing mother

Featured article

2. Daring rescue caught on camera

Featured article

3. AI weighs in on U.S. presidential race

Featured article

4. Shocking discovery near West Valley steakhouse

Featured article

5. Tragedy along Grand Canyon trail

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight