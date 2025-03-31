Expand / Collapse search
Neighbors react as Phoenix Police investigate deadly gun battle

By and
Published  March 31, 2025 5:54pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Neighbors sound off after deadly Phoenix shooting

Phoenix Police officials say more than 300 shots were fired outside a house party during the overnight hours on March 30, and the shooting resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more from neighbors who recounted the ordeal.

The Brief

    • People living in a Phoenix neighborhood are speaking out following a deadly shooting.
    • The shooting happened in the area of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.
    • 1 woman died as as result of the shooting.

PHOENIX - As Phoenix Police continue to investigate a shooting over the weekend that left a woman dead, people living near the scene are talking about what happened.

The backstory:

The shooting happened during the overnight hours on March 30. According to a statement released by Phoenix Police that same day, officers responded at around 2:00 a.m. to a shots fired call in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.

"Five kids came to the car. One came out, and the gun started shooting in the area," said one person, who was fearful of showing their face. "I heard girls screaming. It was awful."

"As officers were arriving, a large group of people were [seen] running and driving off from a large house party," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement on March 30. "Officers found a woman, later identified as 21-year-old Amanda Franco, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound."

Franco, according to police, was declared dead at the scene by fire crews on scene. Officers later learned that a juvenile male was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound that is considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators said multiple homes and cars were struck by gunfire in the area.

"Preliminary information suggests the shooting stemmed from an altercation that occurred at the house party where it erupted outside, in front of the home," read a portion of the statement. "Multiple individuals exchanged in gunfire, resulting in over 300 shell casings found throughout the area."

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Shooting left area residents on edge

On March 31, bullet holes can be seen on homes and cars up and down the street where the shooting happened. One car had more than 12 bullet holes, and a bullet flew through the kitchen window in one hole, and ended up in the kitchen backsplash.

"It was just a splash of gunshots everywhere, from every direction," said one person.

What they're saying:

The man, who did not want to be identified, made sure his wife and daughters were safe.

"I ran inside and told her to get the kids and fall to the ground, because we didn’t know where the [expletive] bullets were coming from," said the man.

"[There are] kids [who] live here, kids that live on this street," said one woman, identified only as 'Margarita.' "It's upsetting. It's getting too close."

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness to leave an anonymous tip at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10's Steve Nielsen, with supplemental information gathered from a FOX 10 news report that was published on March 30, 2025.

