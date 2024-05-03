Expand / Collapse search
Loop 101 southbound closed for fatal motorcycle crash

Updated  May 3, 2024 5:49pm MST
Traffic
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz - A fatal crash shut down the Loop 101 southbound during rush hour on Friday.

Officials said the crash involved just one motorcycle that went down near the Pima Road exit.

Roadway officials blocked the highway at Shea Boulevard but re-entry was allowed and Via De Ventura, just north of Talking Stick Resort.

Officials did not say when the roadway would be reopened.

Delays were noted back as far as Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.  64th Street was seeing the least amount of traffic as an alternative route.

Southbound delays were seen on Scottsdale Road, Hayden Road, 92nd Street and 96th Street as a result of the crash.

