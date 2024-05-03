Woman accused of manslaughter in deadly south Phoenix motorcycle crash

A woman was arrested after a motorcyclist died on Thursday following a crash near a south Phoenix intersection.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. on May 2 near 21st Street and Broadway Road.

Police say officers got to the scene, they found a motorcycle rider, 57-year-old Mark Adams, with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, 43-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Lopez Alvarez, stayed at the scene.

Phoenix Police cruiser

Investigators say the crash happened while Alvarez was making a U-turn.

"Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle driven by Lopez Alvarez was facing eastbound when it began a U-turn," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said. "At the same time, the motorcycle operated by Adams was also eastbound and struck the vehicle driven by Lopez Alvarez as it crossed Adams’ lane. Lopez Alvarez was determined to be the at fault vehicle in the collision."

Alvarez was arrested. Police say she was impaired by drugs at the time of the crash. Alvarez was booked into jail and is accused of manslaughter.

Map of where the crash happened