'Let's Pull Together' program in Chandler helps senior residents with yard work

Yard work is hard work and sometimes, it's great to get a helping hand. That's why a group of volunteers in Chandler is ready to help.

Volunteers in red shirts aren't cleaning up a park or a public landmark, but they're spending their afternoon cleaning up 93-year-old Lavern's front and backyard.

It's a task that's physically taxing on her.

"I can't do it anymore. I have enough to take care of the house. I'm by myself at 93 and have my house to take care of and that itself is quite a chore for me," she said.

The Let's Pull Together program helps senior residents and those with disabilities maintain their yards.

That includes painting homes and removing trash items.

"We match up people who may be experiencing a need for basic yard work or odds and ends around the outside of their home. We match them up with people who want to help provide a service for those in the community who are needing help," said Tawna Mower, neighborhood preservation analyst for the city of Chandler.

In partnership with Target, the projects typically will last a day. The impact is forever.

"Things are costly, so anything we can do to eliminate that we will, but also gives them a piece of connection. They get this whole group of people that get to spend their day with them and that touch of humanity," said Derrick Cintron, store director at Target.

Let's Pull Together is all volunteer-based. Groups of four to 20 people will head out and help those in need with any basic yard work.

A win-win situation on both ends.

"It's like free therapy. Whether you're on the volunteer end or the recipient end, it's an amazing thing where people can help others and there's no one walking away or being disappointed or regretting asking for the volunteers or being a volunteer," Mower said.

