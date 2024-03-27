Man rescued from Chandler well after 2 days as authorities say he went in voluntarily

The Chandler Fire Department says it appears a man voluntarily went into a drainage well but then got stuck for two days before he called 911 to be rescued.

He had to be rescued from the well on March 27 near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.

"The individual, whose identity remains confidential due to privacy concerns, was discovered after being in the well for approximately two days. It appears the well was inadvertently covered during this time, preventing his exit. Our crews worked diligently to remove the drainage hole cover, allowing the patient to safely climb out without the need for additional assistance or rescue efforts," Chandler Fire said.

Authorities say the man wasn't living in the well, but that he got in there illegally.

He called 911 on his own behalf to be rescued. The man wasn't injured in this incident.

He is, however, now in the custody of the Chandler Police Department. Authorities didn't say exactly what he's accused of.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of unauthorized entry into confined spaces, which can lead to serious injury or worse. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community and encourage everyone to adhere to safety warnings and barriers around such areas," Chandler Fire said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the rescue happened: