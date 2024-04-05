Arizona native and NHRA driver makes Firebird Motorsports Park debut

This weekend, the National Hot Rod Association is in town, and starting Friday, you can see the drag racing series at the newly renamed Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler.

It’s a homecoming for one driver from NHRA who stands out for several reasons.

Ready to go, NHRA driver Travis Shumake is strapped in with seven different seat belts.

He goes more than 300 mph in just a few seconds.

"That engine is faster than the space shuttle, fighter jet, it is 12,000 horsepower, 6 Gs to the chest when I launch," Shumake said.

Shumake grew up in the sport in Phoenix, so to be back in the Valley competing at the top of his game means a lot.

"For me, it’s a big deal because my dad was an NHRA funny car driver from the Valley. One of the first people in the Arizona Drag Racing Hall of Fame," Shumake said. "My mom used to manage the track, so this is where I grew up, and now I’m racing at it for the first time."

It took Shumake a while to get to the starting line.

His father, Tripp Shumake, passed away. Shumake moved to New York and did other things. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, he had an idea.

"It was a quarantine dream," Shumake said. "I was sitting at home in New York City, I decided to put pen to paper and figure out a path to not only driving in the sport but owning a race team. Three years later, it’s my debut race here at Firebird."

The hometown kid stands out among many competing this weekend. Shumake is the first openly gay driver in NHRA.

His crew chief is the only female chief currently in top fuel.

"NHRA has been a leader in diversity and motorsports for decades," Shumake said. "African American, Hispanic and female champions for 30 years. If anything, I'm just the icing on diversity cake here in motorsports."

Shumake is unapologetic about who he is.

"At a race in Kansas, I was protested by the Westboro Baptist Church with ‘Travis is going to hell signs,’ and if anything, I think it brought the team closer together and gave my competitors an opportunity to reach out and let me know that they're on ‘Team Travis,'" Shumake said. "So sometimes those negatives become a positive because you realize who your friends are."

This weekend, Shumake’s friends and family will be in the stands. His dad’s photo will be with him in the race car, and he wants to walk away a winner.

To learn more about Shumake Racing, go here: https://www.instagram.com/travieshu/?hl=en

The races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.