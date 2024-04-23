Behind the Andretti name as the family opens indoor karting facility in Chandler

The Andretti name is famous in racing around the world.

But now the family is helping build entertainment venues for other families across the country.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is massive and located in Chandler. More locations will be coming to the Valley.

On April 22, Mario Andretti, along with other members of the famous family, were in town for a formal grand opening.

"I wake up every day and I count my blessings because so many wonderful things have happened through the sport that has been so good to us," Mario Andretti said.

Andretti put his family's name on the map because of what he did on the track.

He’s been successful in NASCAR, Formula 1, and IndyCar. He competed for five decades and had 109 career wins.

However, Andretti is not done. Surrounded by his family, including sons Michael and Jeff and grandson Marco, the Andretti family was in town to see the indoor go-kart and game facility. The mayor of Chandler even proclaimed that April 22 was Andretti Day.

"You just said the key thing, family," Andretti said. "How many things do you have the opportunity to do really enjoy as a family? This is perfect."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mario Andretti

The 95,000-square-foot location is the first in Arizona and there are eight others across the country.

"The way this business is growing and the people we're associated with is heartwarming and to arrive in the community and be accepted the way we are, we're trying to create a win-win situation," Andretti said.

Son Jeff Andretti, also a former driver, moved to the Valley in 2015 and calls Peoria home.

"This is awesome for us as a family because this is something we've never done before as a family to have us all involved in a project together," Jeff Andretti said. "It was very unique that we were able to do this and it’s thanks to my cousin John, he's the one who put it in motion for us."

John Andretti, along with managing partner Eddie Hamann, worked together to first create the company in 2001 in Orlando, Florida.

You would never guess the Hall of Fame race car driver is now 84 years old.

FOX 10’s Ellen McNamara asked Mario Andretti what his secret is.

"I'm so fortunate," Andretti said. I’ve been doing all my life, all the things in my life that I love to do and be with people that inspire you every day."

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will have another location in Glendale that is expected to open in December 2024.