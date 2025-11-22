Tempe bar facing possible suspension following underage drinking, fake IDs bust

The Brief Tempe Police arrested 249 people in a single night at a tavern for violations including underage drinking and using fake IDs. The incident is the second major police sweep at the same bar this year, raising concerns about the establishment's responsibility. Sanctions against the bar, which could include a license suspension, are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.



A law enforcement sting operation led to 249 arrests in one night at Tempe Tavern for underage drinking, fake IDs and giving false information.

The backstory:

A major law enforcement sting operation at a Tempe tavern led to 249 arrests in one night for underage drinking, fake IDs, and giving false information to officers.

By the numbers:

Tempe Police released video of the sweep, which took place Nov. 20. Out of the 249 arrests, 246 individuals were cited and released. Three people were booked into the Tempe City Jail.

Why you should care:

The violations have prompted questions about the bar’s responsibility in the incident.

The Tempe Police Department is leading the criminal investigation. However, whether the bar itself will be cited is being decided by the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control (ADLLC).

What they're saying:

A bartender at the establishment said on Nov. 22 that the manager was not present and that the bar would not be commenting on the situation.

The ADLLC investigations lieutenant said the department will not be making any decisions on sanctions until after Tempe Police finish their investigation. However, a liquor license suspension and other fines are a possibility.

The lieutenant said that the ADLLC takes everything into consideration when making a decision, including the fact that this is not the first time police have conducted a sweep at this bar.

Dig deeper:

In April, 167 arrests were made at the same tavern for the same reasons. The bar management posted to Facebook the following month, stating that neither the bar nor its employees received citations from the liquor board or Tempe Police from that prior incident.

The use of fake IDs is a factor acknowledged by the bar in its social media post after the April sweep, which stated that the bar scans 100% of the IDs being shown, but that some fraudulent IDs can still successfully pass a scan. This raises the question whether the bar is doing everything required to check if an identification is real or not.

What's next:

The fate of the bar is now pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.