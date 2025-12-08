Former Arizona school bus driver arrested on suspicion of molestation

article

The Brief A former bus driver for Maricopa County's Nadaburg Unified School District, Charles Ellington, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct and sexual molestation of a minor on Dec. 1. The district placed Ellington on administrative leave Sept. 3 and terminated his employment, assuring the community it had fully cooperated with the sheriff's office and that all employees undergo comprehensive background and fingerprint checks.



A former bus driver for Maricopa County's Nadaburg Unified School District, near Surprise, was arrested on suspicion of sexual molestation of a minor.

Timeline:

On Sept. 3, the school district said it placed Charles Ellington on administrative leave after learning he was under investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Eight days later, he was given a notice of termination.

"Throughout this process, Nadaburg USD has fully cooperated with the Sheriff’s Department and provided any information necessary to support their work," Superintendent Dr. Aspasia Angelou said.

On Dec. 1, Ellington was arrested on suspicion of misconduct with a minor and sexual molestation of a minor.

"Now that an arrest has been made and charges have been filed, we are able to communicate with our community while continuing to respect the integrity of the investigation. Law enforcement has assured the District that the victims in this case have been identified and are engaging in the investigative process," Angelou said.

Ellington was employed by the district from August 2021 to October 2025.

What they're saying:

The school district is reassuring families that it takes the safety and wellbeing of every student as its highest responsibility.

"As part of this commitment, all potential employees undergo a comprehensive screening process beyond the minimum requirements of Arizona law—including Department of Public Safety (DPS) fingerprint clearance cards, professional reference checks, and additional district-mandated background reviews," Angelou said.

She explained further, "All Nadaburg staff are required to maintain a valid DPS-issued fingerprint clearance card, and the District goes further by requiring clearance through an additional independent background service. These processes involve rigorous, ongoing checks, and the District receives daily notifications from DPS if any employee’s card is suspended or revoked, allowing us to act immediately. During his employment with Nadaburg, Mr. Ellington held a valid CDL, maintained a clean drug and alcohol testing record, and had an active fingerprint clearance card issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety."