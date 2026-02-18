Nancy Guthrie: 'Biological evidence' found at her Catalina Foothills home

The Brief Pima County Sheriff’s investigators are analyzing DNA profiles from "biological evidence" found at the Catalina Foothills home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who was abducted 18 days ago. The total reward for information leading to Guthrie’s location has increased to $202,500 following a $100,000 anonymous donation to 88-CRIME and a separate $100,000 offer from the FBI.



Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing for 18 days after she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home on Feb. 1, and in the meantime, the sheriff's department released information Wednesday about "biological evidence" being found at the scene of the crime.

In the Feb. 18 update, the Pima County Sheriff's Department addressed evidence being tested, an anonymous $100,000 donation, reports about working with Mexican authorities and SWAT activity.

‘Biological evidence’

"Investigators are currently analyzing biological evidence found at Nancy Guthrie’s residence. DNA profiles are currently under lab analysis. The number of profiles, and other related details remain part of the active investigation. No further information will be released at this time."

Anonymous donation

"88-CRIME received an anonymous donation today of $100,000, allowing the program to increase the reward for this case to $102,500. 88-Crime’s Post: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17J2XNgShj/ This is in addition to the $100,000 FBI reward being offered. The FBI is not involved in the administration of any non-FBI rewards."

Working with Mexican authorities?

"PCSD has received various requests for confirmation of various topics including working with Mexican authorities, utilizing polygraph tests, specific video surveillance requests, financial analysis, etc. PCSD is not confirming or releasing any details regarding those topics at this time."

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's department said it does not share where its teams are dispatched to for safety reasons, adding that a SWAT call Wednesday afternoon was not related to the Guthrie case.

It says there are no press conferences scheduled at the moment, but that if there are any significant developments, they will hold one.

The backstory:

The shift to public genetic databases follows a report that gloves found two miles from Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills residence did not produce a match in the FBI’s criminal database. Investigators are now attempting to identify potential suspects by searching for distant relatives through DNA profiles recovered at the scene.

On Wednesday, approximately 400 personnel remained in the field searching for Guthrie. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that Guthrie’s family, including all siblings and their spouses, have been cleared as suspects.

Concerns for Guthrie’s safety remain high, as she requires heart medication. Authorities have attempted to track her location by pinging her pacemaker, but the department reports those efforts have been unsuccessful.

The investigation has expanded to include retail tracking. Officials are reportedly working with Walmart to identify a backpack worn by a suspect in surveillance footage and are consulting local gun stores regarding a specific holster seen in the video.

