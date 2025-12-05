AZ father and son sentenced to prison; AZ rep. claims she was pepper-sprayed | Nightly Roundup

article

Men with strong ties to the Valley sentenced for leading drug trafficking group; calls mount for East Valley bar to lose its license; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, December 5, 2025.

1. AZ father and son who led drug trafficking group sentenced

A father and son with strong ties to the Phoenix area have been sentenced for leading a transnational drug trafficking organization.

What we know:

Both Marcos Monarrez Jr. and his father, Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza (pictured), pleaded guilty to charges of violating the federal "kingpin" statute over the summer.

Read More

2. Arizona congresswoman claims she was pepper-sprayed

Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva (pictured) said in a social media post that she was pepper-sprayed by ICE agents.

What She Said:

"While we still do not know the full circumstances of this raid, we do know this: under the Trump Administration, communities across the country are being terrorized by a lawless agency," read a portion of a statement released by Rep. Grijalva's office.

Read More

3. Calls mount to revoke East Valley bar's license

A father whose 18-year-old son died in a hit-and-run crash is calling on Arizona's liquor board to revoke the license of a bar in Tempe.

The backstory:

According to police, an Arizona State University student who was at the bar is to blame for the crash, which happened near Road and Lemon Street. The bar had been raided for underage drinking.

Read More

4. Check your kid's toys!

A popular Crayola-branded building kit (pictured) has been recalled nationwide over a risk of "serious injury or death."

What they're saying:

The recall applies two kinds of building cube sets, each sold iun 24-piece and 27-piece packs. The 24-cube sets were sold at Michael’s stores nationwide and on their website, while the 27-cube sets were sold on Amazon. All units were available between May and July 2025, the recall noted.

Read More

5. Data: Consumers racked up more debt this year

Data shows American consumers added billions in credit card debt so far in 2025.

Why you should care:

With high levels of credit card debt in addition to high inflation, many consumers have found themselves unable to cover monthly payments, leading some to default.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast