Boy accused of stabbing man to death in East Arizona
PERIDOT, Ariz. - Police in eastern Arizona arrested a juvenile in the stabbing death of a man early Saturday morning.
What we know:
At 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, officers with the San Carlos Apache Police Department responded to a stabbing report at a home near US-70, with the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation.
Police said a man was found dead.
The suspect, only identified as a juvenile male, was found in Tarzan Valley and taken into custody.
"This was a localized and isolated event, there are no further outstanding suspects at this time," the department said.
What we don't know:
The suspect's age was not released. It is unclear what the relationship was between the suspect and victim.
What's next:
FOX 10 has reached out for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
The Source: San Carlos Apache Police Department