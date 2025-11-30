Expand / Collapse search

Boy accused of stabbing man to death in East Arizona

By
Published  November 30, 2025 3:06pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Juvenile arrested after man found dead in home near San Carlos

A juvenile was arrested in connection to a stabbing near San Carlos that left a man dead.

The Brief

    • A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in eastern Arizona.
    • Police quickly located and arrested a juvenile male suspect in connection with the homicide.
    • The cause of the stabbing and the relationship between the victim and the juvenile suspect remain unknown.

PERIDOT, Ariz. - Police in eastern Arizona arrested a juvenile in the stabbing death of a man early Saturday morning. 

What we know:

At 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, officers with the San Carlos Apache Police Department responded to a stabbing report at a home near US-70, with the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation.

Police said a man was found dead.

The suspect, only identified as a juvenile male, was found in Tarzan Valley and taken into custody.

"This was a localized and isolated event, there are no further outstanding suspects at this time," the department said.

What we don't know:

The suspect's age was not released. It is unclear what the relationship was between the suspect and victim. 

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out for additional information and is waiting to hear back. 

The Source: San Carlos Apache Police Department 

