Boy accused of stabbing man to death in East Arizona

The Brief A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in eastern Arizona. Police quickly located and arrested a juvenile male suspect in connection with the homicide. The cause of the stabbing and the relationship between the victim and the juvenile suspect remain unknown.



Police in eastern Arizona arrested a juvenile in the stabbing death of a man early Saturday morning.

What we know:

At 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, officers with the San Carlos Apache Police Department responded to a stabbing report at a home near US-70, with the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation.

Police said a man was found dead.

The suspect, only identified as a juvenile male, was found in Tarzan Valley and taken into custody.

"This was a localized and isolated event, there are no further outstanding suspects at this time," the department said.

What we don't know:

The suspect's age was not released. It is unclear what the relationship was between the suspect and victim.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out for additional information and is waiting to hear back.