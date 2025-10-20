Alleged victim says Arizona tribal chairman accused of sexual assault had 'no boundaries'

The Brief The woman who is accusing an Arizona tribal chairman of sexual assault is telling her side of the story. Wendy Ruiz is the White Mountain Apache tribe's human resource director, and filed the complaints in June 2025. The tribe's chairman, Kasey Velasquez, is on leave amid an investigation into the matter.



We are hearing from a White Mountain Apache woman who is accusing the tribe's chairman of sexual assault.

The backstory:

In July 2025, we reported that Kasey Velasquez is being investigated, and on Aug. 6, Velasquez issued a statement, announcing he has offered to go on administrative leave amid the allegations.

"I respect the independent investigative process that is underway. I am confident that my name will be cleared and I look forward to resuming my duties as Chairman, so that we may continue to advance the interests of the White Mountain Apache Tribe."

The tribal council subsequently voted to approve that move.

Velasquez became the tribe's chairman in 2022. It was known the alleged incident happened during work hours, and the victim was a tribal employee.

Accuser said she "will not stand for it" during interview

Dig deeper:

Since the news broke, officials have remained tight-lipped. However, we do know the victim is the tribe’s HR Director, and her name is Wendy Ruiz.

"I went through a lot, but realized that I have a voice, and I've been a victim as a child and I will not stand for it," said Ruiz. "It was wrong. I didn't agree with any of it."

Ruiz filed the complaint in June. Tribal records confirm she was appointed as White Mountain Apache’s HR director in November 2023, and Ruiz said she worked directly with Velasquez in his office alone. She also said the alleged misconduct happened on June 4.

"The physical action that he did, that was uncalled for, and beyond professionalism," said Ruiz.

What She's Saying:

Ruiz said that prior to June 4, Velasquez had asked for "casual hugs," and then "longer hugs," leading up to the alleged sexual assault she described for the first time.

"I gave him my updates, did my requests for my staff, and he did ask for another hug," Ruiz recounted. "I just...didn't agree with it, but reluctantly hugged him. That's when I was standing by the table. It was a conference table, and I was gathering my notebook and the policy book, and that was in the standing position. He tells me to wait, hold on, and stands right behind me, directly behind me and tells me the way. He puts his arm, his left arm around my neck, full. Fully around my neck where I could feel his elbow right under my chin. And then I know with his right hand, he was pressing really hard on the side of my neck to where I stiffened up. And I started closing, I closed my eyes, and I started praying and like what is he trying to do? I told him that that hurts, and he didn't let go. Instead, he put his hand around my neck and squeezed even harder to where I could feel my head being pushed down like I was trying to be bent over. Body was up against my back."

Ruiz said she left the office that day, and has not been back since. She is currently on paid administrative leave.

"It was the arm around my neck and whatever pressure point he was doing, that alarmed me and that was wrong," she said. "That was nowhere – there was no professionalism, no respect and no boundaries of my personal space."

Ruiz is standing by her decisions to come forward, file the complaint, and speak out on what she says happened to her in the chairman’s office.

"I'm speaking for myself. I'm being my own voice," she said. "And let it be known that this happened, and it was wrong, and it's not going to happen again."

Ruiz also spoke out on the tribal council's decision to put Velasquez on leave.

"I was really disappointed to learn of that," Ruiz said. "Someone who has years of service in that political field, who's worked with the educational background, the schools, and even the history with law enforcement, they know the policies. They know the laws. They know. And they're held to the highest level of professionalism that it's disappointing to learn that it was granted, that the tribal council voted on it when he should have been the example. He should've set this example as a leader for the tribe."

The other side:

Kurt Altman, the attorney for Kasey Velasquez, released a statement regarding the new details and allegations. It reads:

"At this time we have not been told of any conclusion to the investigation into the allegations made against Chairman Velasquez. As such, out of respect for the investigation moving forward, we cannot make any comment on the specific allegations made against the Chairman. He is continuing to cooperate fully and still remains confident that at the conclusion of this drawn out saga, he will be back in his rightful place, tending to tribal business in his Chairman capacity. He believes in the law and is unwilling to jeopardize the due process rights of everyone involved by litigating the facts in the media."

We have reached out to the BIA for updates on the investigation, but a spokesperson directed inquiries to the FBI, which is also involved. That agency has said it can’t confirm or deny anything regarding the probe.