White Mountain Apache Chairman placed on administrative leave following alleged incident

AUG. 6, 2025 UPDATE: White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairman Kasey Velasquez was placed on administrative leave while the Bureau of Indian Affairs continues an investigation into allegations made against him. FOX 10 was told the council voted for Velasquez to still be paid on leave.

Statement from Velasquez:

"Today, I offered to the White Mountain Apache Tribal Council to go on administrative leave while there is an investigation of allegations that have been made against me. The Council voted accordingly.

I respect the independent investigative process that is underway. I am confident that my name will be cleared and I look forward to resuming my duties as Chairman, so that we may continue to advance the interests of the White Mountain Apache Tribe."

Our original story is below:

The Brief FOX 10 has learned White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairman Kasey Velasquez is under investigation. The investigation stems from an alleged incident in June that reportedly involved an employee of the tribe. A special meeting was originally scheduled to be held regarding the matter, but sources say that meeting has since been canceled.



NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. – FOX10 Investigates has confirmed with the Bureau of Indian Affairs that officials are investigating Kasey Velasquez, the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, over serious allegations. So far, details of the actual incident are unknown.

What they're saying:

Multiple sources tell FOX10 that an employee of the tribe is the alleged victim and that the incident happened back in June during work hours. BIA could not elaborate but released a statement on July 15.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations. However, we can confirm that we are actively investigating the matter," said Victoria Humphreys, a spokesperson for the Office of Public Affairs.

FOX10 has reached out to Velasquez and his office. His legal counsel responded with this statement.

"At this time out of respect for the investigation to which the Chairman is cooperating fully, he will not be making any statement to the media. We look forward to a rapid conclusion to the investigation so that the Chairman can continue to address important Tribal matters along with his fellow council members," said Kurt Altman with Altman Law & Policy.

Dig deeper:

Duties for a tribal chairperson as the elected leader of the tribe’s government include overseeing the administration and day-to-day operations of the tribe. Policy decisions, resources and relations with federal and state governments fall under the chair’s responsibilities.

Velasquez was elected as chairman in 2022 and served as the vice chairman for four years after being elected in 2014.

Kasey Velasquez, the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

What's next:

A special meeting was scheduled to be held by the tribal council to address what will be done next. However, sources say the meeting has since been canceled.