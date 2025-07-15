Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Kofa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Southeast Yuma County, East Valley, Central La Paz, Mazatzal Mountains, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Globe/Miami, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County
3
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

White Mountain Apache Chairman placed on administrative leave following alleged incident

By
Updated  August 6, 2025 2:47pm MST
Investigations
FOX 10 Phoenix

AUG. 6, 2025 UPDATE: White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairman Kasey Velasquez was placed on administrative leave while the Bureau of Indian Affairs continues an investigation into allegations made against him. FOX 10 was told the council voted for Velasquez to still be paid on leave.

Statement from Velasquez:

"Today, I offered to the White Mountain Apache Tribal Council to go on administrative leave while there is an investigation of allegations that have been made against me. The Council voted accordingly. 

I respect the independent investigative process that is underway. I am confident that my name will be cleared and I look forward to resuming my duties as Chairman, so that we may continue to advance the interests of the White Mountain Apache Tribe."

Our original story is below:

Probe into White Mountain Apache Tribe chairman

Probe into White Mountain Apache Tribe chairman

A tribal chairman in Arizona is being accused of serious allegations, and now, the Bureau of Indian Affairs is looking into the matter. FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum explains.

The Brief

    • FOX 10 has learned White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairman Kasey Velasquez is under investigation.
    • The investigation stems from an alleged incident in June that reportedly involved an employee of the tribe.
    • A special meeting was originally scheduled to be held regarding the matter, but sources say that meeting has since been canceled.

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. – FOX10 Investigates has confirmed with the Bureau of Indian Affairs that officials are investigating Kasey Velasquez, the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, over serious allegations. So far, details of the actual incident are unknown.

What they're saying:

Multiple sources tell FOX10 that an employee of the tribe is the alleged victim and that the incident happened back in June during work hours. BIA could not elaborate but released a statement on July 15.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations. However, we can confirm that we are actively investigating the matter," said Victoria Humphreys, a spokesperson for the Office of Public Affairs.

FOX10 has reached out to Velasquez and his office. His legal counsel responded with this statement.

"At this time out of respect for the investigation to which the Chairman is cooperating fully, he will not be making any statement to the media. We look forward to a rapid conclusion to the investigation so that the Chairman can continue to address important Tribal matters along with his fellow council members," said Kurt Altman with Altman Law & Policy.

Dig deeper:

Duties for a tribal chairperson as the elected leader of the tribe’s government include overseeing the administration and day-to-day operations of the tribe. Policy decisions, resources and relations with federal and state governments fall under the chair’s responsibilities.

Velasquez was elected as chairman in 2022 and served as the vice chairman for four years after being elected in 2014.

Kasey Velasquez, the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

What's next:

A special meeting was scheduled to be held by the tribal council to address what will be done next. However, sources say the meeting has since been canceled.

The Source

  • FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum

InvestigationsNavajo CountyNews