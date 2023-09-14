Storm damage shuts down Mesa elementary school, volunteers needed for cleanup

Families at one Mesa school are hoping to get their kids back in the classroom after it was wrecked by Tuesday's night monsoon storm.

There was plenty of damage caused by the storm around north Mesa, but one of the locations that was hit particularly hard was Zaharis Elementary School.

The school near Ellsworth and McKellips is suffering from major water damage. Classrooms have been left a mess, with debris scattered throughout the campus.

Additionally, several trees are down on the property.

Administrators have announced that the school will be closed until the roof is repaired.

Classes are expected to resume next Tuesday, but Mesa Public Schools cautions that this plan could change if the damage is worse than expected.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Storm damage at Zaharis Elementary School in Mesa.

The Zaharis Parent Teacher Organization is asking for volunteers 15 years and older to help with the cleanup effort. The PTO is hosting a cleanup event to remove the downed trees and debris from the campus and courtyard.

Anyone willing to pitch in is asked to bring their own gloves and tools. The PTO is particularly hoping for volunteers who can bring chainsaws, shovels, rakes, brooms, and wheelbarrows.

The cleanup will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15.

