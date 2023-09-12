Monsoon 2023: Latest updates as parts of Phoenix area see rain, dust

Some communities on the outskirts of the Valley are starting to see rain and dust, as a new round of monsoon weather moves into the Valley.

According to the National Weather Service's Phoenix office, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect until 4:00 p.m., and the warning covered a number of communities in the East Valley, including Chandler, Gilbert, a portion of Queen Creek, and Sun Lakes.

NWS officials also say blowing dust is affecting visibility along some highways, including Highway 347. In addition, hailstones up to one inch in diameter, along with very strong winds, can be expected in parts of the far Southeast Valley.

(This story is developing. Please check back for the latest.)

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

