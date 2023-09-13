WWII-era planes damaged in high monsoon winds that swept through Mesa's Falcon Field

The East Valley was hit especially hard during Tuesday's monsoon, and Falcon Field in Mesa sustained heavy losses as dozens of planes were damaged.

Some of the World War II-era planes will be tough to fix.

The trees, the hangars, and the planes are nearly eighty years old. They all sustained heavy damage when a storm ripped through Falcon Field Airport in Mesa with pounding rain, and relentless wind.

"This is a historic building in and of itself," said Scott Andrews, President of the Falcon Warbirds Foundation. "Built in 1941 for the war effort in World War II. It survived all these years only to sustain this damage from Mother Nature."

The Warbirds fly many of these planes for veteran funerals and for missing man memorial flights. Inside one of the hangars, they have WWII-era planes worth about $4 million.

A 1940s T-6 plane sustained the most damage when the wind blew down a hangar door, crashing it into the historic plane.

Getting the parts for such an old plane is tough.

"No longer manufactured and parts become harder to get and keep them operational," Andrews said. "It gets quite expensive."

But, they have their sights set on rebuilding and plan to continue supporting veterans, helping them soar for years to come.

The Falcon Warbirds Foundation is looking for donations to help cover the cost of repairs, and you can find more information on how to help here.