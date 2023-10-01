Nightly Roundup: Family searches for missing child; a 'nonsoon summer' for Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a child who vanished during a camping trip to some concerning statistics from this year's monsoon season, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, October 1, 2023.
1. Child vanishes during family trip
A massive search is underway for a 9-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from Moreau Lake State Park in New York.
2. New hunting record broken?
The non-sport hunter shot an 18-point antlered doe with a crossbow after waiting for more than three hours in 80-degree weather.
3. Fatal shooting at national forest
A shooting in the Tonto National Forest has left one person dead, according to officials with the Gila County Sheriff's Office.
4. A ‘nonsoon’ summer
After a summer of extreme heat, Phoenix is in the record books again, but for a different reason.
5. Fire at the landfill
A fire involving green waste is burning at the Salt River Landfill, according to Native American tribal officials.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6PM Weather Forecast - 10/1/2023
We are looking at days of double-digit temperatures next week!