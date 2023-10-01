Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Family searches for missing child; a 'nonsoon summer' for Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a child who vanished during a camping trip to some concerning statistics from this year's monsoon season, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, October 1, 2023.

1. Child vanishes during family trip

9-year-old vanishes after bike ride during family camping trip
9-year-old vanishes after bike ride during family camping trip

A massive search is underway for a 9-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from Moreau Lake State Park in New York.

2. New hunting record broken?

18-point doe stuns Missouri bow hunter after he bags possible record-setting deer
18-point doe stuns Missouri bow hunter after he bags possible record-setting deer

The non-sport hunter shot an 18-point antlered doe with a crossbow after waiting for more than three hours in 80-degree weather.

3. Fatal shooting at national forest

Man dead following shooting at Tonto National Forest: GCSO
Man dead following shooting at Tonto National Forest: GCSO

A shooting in the Tonto National Forest has left one person dead, according to officials with the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

4. A ‘nonsoon’ summer

Phoenix has driest monsoon season since weather service began record-keeping in 1895
Phoenix has driest monsoon season since weather service began record-keeping in 1895

After a summer of extreme heat, Phoenix is in the record books again, but for a different reason.

5. Fire at the landfill

'Green waste' fire burning at Salt River Landfill: Tribal officials
'Green waste' fire burning at Salt River Landfill: Tribal officials

A fire involving green waste is burning at the Salt River Landfill, according to Native American tribal officials.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 10/1/2023

We are looking at days of double-digit temperatures next week!