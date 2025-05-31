Biggs says he'll push for immediate changes on education, elections, and the border

The Brief The Republican race for governor is already up and running. Andy Biggs held a rally on May 31 at the Biltmore Resort in Phoenix. Republican challenger Karrin Taylor Robson leads Biggs in a latest poll among GOP voters.



MAGA supporters are getting behind Andy Biggs, who is running to be the Republican candidate for Arizona governor in 2026.

On May 31, he held a town hall with Turning Point Action at the Arizona Biltmore Resort.

What we know:

Biggs, who currently represents the state's 5th Congressional District, made his case to be Arizona's next governor and discussed pushing for immediate changes to education, elections, and the border.

"I've already talked to somebody who I believe will be a great border czar. So Arizona will have the strongest border security in the nation. We're going to work with our sheriffs, our tribes, our local law enforcement officers, our magnificent DPS.. and we will prevent the cartels from their evil human child and drug trafficking, which is a destructive plague in Arizona," he said.

Biggs already has a Republican challenger, Karrin Taylor Robson.

Robson lost the 2022 Republican primary to Kari Lake.

The 2026 Arizona gubernatorial race

We spoke with Mike Noble of Noble Predictive Insights. Their latest survey shows Robson leading Biggs, with 24% of GOP voters choosing her, over 17% for Biggs.

"Robson gained since our last poll three months ago. However, it looks like the momentum is in Biggs' favor because [Charlie] Kirk supporters look very similar to Biggs. And also, he may not be getting just an endorsement. He may be getting an army because he brings along a very young demographic and a very digital-savvy demographic," said Noble.

Dig deeper:

But in a head-to-head matchup against Governor Katie Hobbs, both Republicans are still losing ground. Hobbs taking 41% of likely voters against Robson's 39% and 40% for Hobbs against Biggs' 38%.

"Hobbs as an incumbent governor, she's definitely not built a fortress around her, but she's not in a bad position either. I'd say she's an above-average position."

Noble expects this governor's race to be one of the most competitive races in the country.