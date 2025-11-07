Arizona SNAP benefits restored after Gov. Hobbs demands 'swift action'

The Brief Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Nov. 7 that Arizona SNAP recipients are beginning to receive their full November benefits after she directed the state's Department of Economic Security (DES) to take action, following a federal court order. The move comes as the ongoing government shutdown caused recipients nationwide to miss their Nov. 1 payment, leading Hobbs to criticize federal inaction and state that Arizonans should not have to rely on Washington D.C. for essential aid.



Gov. Katie Hobbs says Arizonans are beginning to see their SNAP benefits being paid in full on Friday, Nov. 7.

If you haven't gotten paid yet, Hobbs says payments are rolling out over the next few days.

What we know:

"After I directed @ArizonaDES to take swift action, Arizonans have started receiving their SNAP payments in full. Over the coming days, SNAP recipients should see their November benefit loaded onto their card," Gov. Hobbs said on X.

Nov. 1 was the first day that residents across the country did not receive their benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown.

"I want to thank the hard-working public servants at @ArizonaDES who have worked tirelessly for weeks to cut through the chaos, protect Arizonans and quickly deliver this lifesaving food assistance to our families," Hobbs continued.

Hobbs said her administration is acting to ensure families quickly receive their full SNAP benefits, following a court order. She criticized federal inaction, stating Arizonans shouldn't have to rely on Washington D.C. as the government shutdown set a new record for length.

"Following litigation and new guidance issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Governor Katie Hobbs announced that the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) approved the transmission of benefit payment files for Arizona SNAP participants to receive full benefits from USDA for November," a news release read.

What you can do:

