Gov. Hobbs launches prescription drug discount cards

The Brief Gov. Hobbs launched the AZRx initiative to help residents save money on prescription drugs through the free ArrayRx discount card. The discount card is available to all Arizona residents, regardless of insurance or income, and can offer savings of up to 80% on FDA-approved medications. Residents can sign up online now to download or print the card, which can then be presented at nearly 1,200 Arizona pharmacies.



Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs launched an initiative with the Arizona Department of Health Services to allow Arizonans to save money on prescription drugs.

What we know:

The initiative, called AZRx, begins Monday, Nov. 3, and allows residents to sign up for a discount card through the multistage public pharmacy collaborative, ArrayRx, which the state joined last year. AZRx allows the state to negotiate lower drug prices for critical prescriptions that people rely on.

The ArrayRx discount card is free for residents with a valid Arizona address— whether they're insured or not. Each family member must have their own, and there is no age limit or income restriction.

It can help Arizonans save up to 80% on their prescription medications.

What Is/Is Not Covered:

All FDA approved drugs, along with some over-the-counter drugs and diabetes supplies are covered.

When insurance will not cover a specific medication, or if there is a higher price, the discount card will cover FDA-approved prescriptions, including mail-order and specialty drugs found nationwide and at nearly 1,200 Arizona pharmacies.

Prescriptions for animals are not covered with the discount card.

ArrayRx cannot be combined with insurance or other discount cards.

How to Sign Up/Use The Card:

Arizona residents can sign up for the card here.

The card can be downloaded or printed, and shown to a pharmacist at checkout to receive the discount.

What Gov. Hobbs is Saying:

"We are working to make critical and lifesaving medicines more affordable for Arizona families. At a time when prescription drug prices are too high, we are giving Arizonans access to lower prices. I encourage all Arizonans to sign up for a card so they can save money on their medications. I will continue to fight for the health and wellbeing of Arizonans and restore the Arizona Promise for families across the state."

The governor's office added that ArrayRx "provides more security to individuals" who lost insurance, struggle with coverage, and those managing maintenance medications, as they continue to push for lowering costs and improving health outcomes.

What they're saying:

Donna Sullivan, PharmD, MS, Co-Administrator for ArrayRx welcomed Arizona to ArrayRX, saying Arizonans can "benefit from the transparent, state-backed prescription discount card that protects members' personal information while offering competitive discounts."

An administrator at the ADHS Office of Health Engagement and Impact encourages all residents to enroll for the opportunity to save money, while Dana Marie Kennedy, Arizona State Director, AARP. called it a lifeline.

"We applaud Governor Hobbs for expanding access to affordable prescriptions and strengthening the health of our communities and the patients we serve," said Ann-Marie Alameddin, President and CEO of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association.