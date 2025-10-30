Arizona man relying on SNAP faces uncertainty as benefits set to expire

The Brief Gov. Katie Hobbs announced $1.8 million in state funding for emergency food assistance and a new Food Bucks Now program to provide temporary relief as federal SNAP benefits expire Nov. 1. The state aid is a short-term fix, as the $1.8 million is significantly less than the $150 million in monthly federal SNAP benefits Arizona is losing, leaving many, like resident Christian Guerrero, worried about securing their next meal.



Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visited Phoenix's St. Mary's Food Bank Thursday and promised temporary relief for residents facing the looming expiration of federal SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1.

The state announced it is stepping in to help those affected, as community fear mounts over where families will get their next meal. Even with the state's temporary assistance, officials acknowledge the struggle will continue for many.

Local perspective:

For Christian Guerrero, a former inmate looking for work and currently living on the street, every dollar counts. Guerrero grew up on food stamps and has relied on SNAP for food since his release from prison.

"I did so much time in prison. And everything's provided for you. To get out here and think that that's going to be the case. You're sadly mistaken," Guerrero said.

Guerrero receives $292 a month in SNAP benefits, money he says is spent carefully.

"Not a dime is wasted. You know what I mean? I'm not one of those that use it on anything else but what it's meant for. I appreciate it, and I'm grateful for it," he said.

Guerrero did not know the help could soon stop until he spoke to FOX 10.

"They need to reinstate it or something, I don't know. I don't know why their decision-making should affect our way of life or living," Guerrero said. "They need to get to the bottom of this. We depend on our government."

Help is on the way:

Gov. Hobbs announced the state is providing $1.8 million in ARPA funds to support emergency food assistance. Of that total, $300,000 will fund a new fresh food program called Food Bucks Now for SNAP recipients.

Gov. Hobbs stressed that the funding is a short-term fix.

"The State of Arizona does not have the money to backfill the disastrous decisions being made by Washington Republicans, but I am taking every action possible to mitigate the damage done to everyday people in our state," Gov. Hobbs said. "I’m proud to deliver this much needed relief to families who are worried about putting food on the table, but also recognize it falls short of the $150 million in food assistance the federal government delivers to Arizonans every month."

For Guerrero, help cannot come soon enough. "I'm going to get Food Bucks Now. I'm going to get online. I'm going to sign up and look for the location closest to me and I'll be there," he said.

You can click here to learn more about Food Bucks Now.