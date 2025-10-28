SNAP benefits in Arizona will not be issued in November: Here's what to know

article

As the federal government shutdown continues, its effects on people's daily lives are starting to show.

In recent days, we have reported on how the shutdown has left federal workers with missed paychecks and airport ground stops due to air traffic controller staffing issues.

On Oct. 27, it was reported that no SNAP benefits will be issued on Nov. 1 as a result of the ongoing shutdown. The Arizona Department of Economic Security has also announced that approved SNAP participants in the state will not receive their November benefits.

Here's what to know about SNAP, how the benefits pause could affect Arizonans in need.

What is SNAP?

According to USDA's website, SNAP stands for "Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program," and it "provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being."

The backstory:

USDA officials said SNAP received its current name as a result of the Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008, in an effort to fight stigma surrounding the program.

SNAP, per the USDA website, can trace its roots back to 1939, when the first Food Stamp Program began. That program ended in 1943, but a new pilot program was launched in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy. The pilot program was later made permanent with the passage of the Food Stamp Act in 1964.

How many people receive SNAP benefits in the U.S.? What about for Arizona?

By the numbers:

Officials with USDA say that for the 2024 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024, an average of 41.7 million people receive SNAP benefits per month, which equals to about 12.3% of U.S. residents.

"The share of residents receiving SNAP benefits ranged from as high as 21.2 percent in New Mexico to as low as 4.8 percent in Utah," USDA officials wrote.

Local perspective:

As for Arizona, data from DES shows 855,273 people receiving SNAP benefits as of September 2025, including around 508,000 adults and 347,000 children.

"On average, [Nutrition Assistance] households receive approximately $359 each month to purchase groceries for their families," DES officials wrote.

Data also shows that of the over 855,000 people receiving SNAP benefits, about 442,000 of them, or about 51.7% of all program participants, live in Maricopa County.

Meanwhile, figures from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities show that for the 2024 fiscal year, 46% of SNAP participants in Arizona have an income that is at or below 50% of the poverty line, and another 31% have an income that is between 51% to 100% of the poverty line.

Dig deeper:

Officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services state that for 2025 the federal poverty guideline for people who live in Washington, D.C. and states outside of Alaska and Hawaii, the federal poverty guideline is $26,650 for a household of three.

Why are SNAP benefits not being sent?

As mentioned above, the ongoing federal government shutdown is impacting the distribution of SNAP benefits.

Big picture view:

According to reports from the Associated Press, Trump administration officials say funding for SNAP will run out on Friday, Oct. 31. The AP is also reporting that the Trump administration has rejected using more than $5 billion in contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing into November.

The other side:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has called on the Trump administration to use the contingency fund to provide food assistance for Arizonans.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of Agriculture Brook Rollins, Gov. Hobbs claimed Washington Republicans are using Arizona residents as "political leverage."

Why are state governments not stepping up to fund the SNAP benefits?

According to officials with DES in Arizona, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture has informed state agencies that "SNAP allotments are fully federally funded," and there is "no provision or allowance under current law for States to cover the cost of benefits and be reimbursed."

In addition, DES officials said they do not have "sufficient funding to backfill the benefit costs which are otherwise covered by the federal government."

It should be noted that Arizona, along with a number of other states, have filed a lawsuit over the benefit suspensions.

I receive SNAP benefits. What's going to happen now?

According to DES, they have been instructed by the USDA to "hold the issuance of November 2025 [Nutrition Assistance] benefits."

DES officials, however, also said that people can continue to use the SNAP benefits that were issued to their EBT cards before Nov. 1.

"The authorization or redemption of benefits at eligible retailers is not impacted by the suspension of November [Nutrition Assistance] benefits," a portion of the DES website reads.

I plan to apply for SNAP benefits. Will this affect my application?

DES officials said they will "continue to accept, process, and determine eligibility for all applications."

"Eligibility determinations and certification periods are not affected by the suspension of [Nutrition Assistance] benefits," read a portion of DES's website. "Clients must continue to respond to requests for information from DES as well as report changes to their household circumstances as appropriate."

When will SNAP funding resume?

DES officials said Nutrition Assistance benefits have been suspended "until such time as sufficient federal funding is provided, or until [the USDA Food and Nutrition Service] directs State agencies otherwise."

"USDA has not provided DES with a timeline for when November [Nutrition Assistance] benefits will be available," DES officials wrote.

I need help with getting food. What should I do?

DES officials say people in need of food assistance while their SNAP benefits are delayed can use their Community Service Programs Search Tool to find information on various services, including the Emergency Food Assistance Program.

Separately, St. Mary's Food Bank has a website where people can find food resources in their part of Arizona.