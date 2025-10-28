Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Arizona sues over suspension of SNAP benefits

By and
Updated  October 28, 2025 11:46am MST
Arizona Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • The USDA says SNAP benefits will not be issued in November amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.
    • AG Kris Mayes says Arizona has joined a multi-state lawsuit suing over the suspension of SNAP benefits.
    • Mayes will discuss the lawsuit during a news conference at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 28.

PHOENIX - Multiple states, including Arizona, have filed a lawsuit over the suspension of SNAP benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is holding a news conference at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 28 to discuss the lawsuit.

The backstory:

The lawsuit comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that SNAP benefits will not be issued in November if the government shutdown continues.

Related

Federal workers brace for missed paycheck as shutdown enters 5th week
article

Federal workers brace for missed paycheck as shutdown enters 5th week

Washington’s government shutdown has entered its fifth week with no resolution in sight, as Senate efforts to pass a House-approved continuing resolution to reopen the government have failed 12 times.

According to a notice on the USDA website, the department says no SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be issued on Saturday, November 1.

The announcement puts the blame on Senate Democrats, stating, "They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance."

The government has been shut down since Oct. 1.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a lawsuit provided by the Arizona Attorney General's Office and a previous FOX 10 report on Oct. 27, 2025.

Arizona PoliticsKris MayesPhoenixNews