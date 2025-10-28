Arizona sues over suspension of SNAP benefits

The Brief The USDA says SNAP benefits will not be issued in November amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. AG Kris Mayes says Arizona has joined a multi-state lawsuit suing over the suspension of SNAP benefits. Mayes will discuss the lawsuit during a news conference at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 28.



Multiple states, including Arizona, have filed a lawsuit over the suspension of SNAP benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is holding a news conference at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 28 to discuss the lawsuit.

The backstory:

The lawsuit comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that SNAP benefits will not be issued in November if the government shutdown continues.

Related article

According to a notice on the USDA website, the department says no SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be issued on Saturday, November 1.

The announcement puts the blame on Senate Democrats, stating, "They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance."

The government has been shut down since Oct. 1.