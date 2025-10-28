Arizona sues over suspension of SNAP benefits
PHOENIX - Multiple states, including Arizona, have filed a lawsuit over the suspension of SNAP benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is holding a news conference at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 28 to discuss the lawsuit.
The backstory:
The lawsuit comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that SNAP benefits will not be issued in November if the government shutdown continues.
According to a notice on the USDA website, the department says no SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be issued on Saturday, November 1.
The announcement puts the blame on Senate Democrats, stating, "They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance."
The government has been shut down since Oct. 1.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a lawsuit provided by the Arizona Attorney General's Office and a previous FOX 10 report on Oct. 27, 2025.