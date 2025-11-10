Gov. Hobbs announces additional $1.8M for Arizonans needing food

The Brief Gov. Katie Hobbs announced an additional $1.8 million in funding to support residents impacted by the federal government shutdown and disruption to SNAP benefits. The funds will support the Arizona Food Bank Network and the Food Bucks Now program for fresh produce. The announcement also included the release of a food pantry database to help residents easily find local food assistance resources.



Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Monday that she is providing additional funding and resources for SNAP recipients to support Arizonans impacted by the federal government shutdown.

What we know:

On Nov. 10, the governor is providing $1.8 million in ARPA funds to those needing food assistance. She also released a food pantry database where residents can find resources in their communities.

Of the $1.8 million, $1.5 million will be allocated to the Arizona Food Bank Network, and their members, to support Arizona food banks.

$250,000 will support the Network's Emergency Tribal Community SNAP Response, for purchasing and delivering emergency food to local pantries in coordination with Tribes, according to the governor's office. $300,000 will support her Food Bucks Now program, which provided emergency food assistance for families with SNAP, who can get a voucher to buy fresh produce at participating farmer's markets and grocery stores.

The backstory:

This $1.8 million comes after the governor initially delivered a $1.8 million in ARPA funding for food banks and the creation of her Food Bucks Now program. The $3.6 million total investment aims to provide more access to food when SNAP is unavailable.

What She's Saying:

Gov. Hobbs claimed the Trump administration is fighting against allowing Arizonans to fully access SNAP benefits, withholding food assistance from veterans, seniors and children.

"The chaos, confusion, and continued delays from the Trump administration are causing real harm to the people of Arizona. Our families shouldn’t be used as leverage by Washington, D.C. politicians playing political games. I am proud to deliver this additional funding to provide relief for families and help them put food on the table, because Arizonans shouldn’t pay the price for dysfunctional Washington, DC politics," the governor said.

What they're saying:

President and CEO of the Arizona Food Bank Network April Bradham said she is grateful for the state's efforts to find funding to support Arizonans, especially as food banks and pantries see a rising need.

"Statewide food banks are seeing increases in the number of neighbors that have never visited a food bank before, in addition to trying to meet our already high demand. SNAP usually provides five meals for every one food banks do, and we are working hard to fill that gap," Bradham said.

Executive Director at Pinnacle Prevention Adrienne Udarbe added that with the uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits, they're continuing to see increased need and long lines.

"Food Bucks Now is addressing a critical need and meeting community where they are at – at the locations that are familiar to them, where they can find foods familiar to them, and where they have choice and dignity in how they bring food home to their tables," she said.

What you can do:

Arizonans who want to donate to food banks can do so at azgovernor.gov.