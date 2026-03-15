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Driver leaves scene of crash that killed his passenger in West Phoenix, police say

By
Published  March 15, 2026 9:36pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Driver flees West Phoenix crash that hospitalized 3 people

Driver flees West Phoenix crash that hospitalized 3 people

The search is on for a driver after a hit-and-run crash near 61st Avenue and Indian School Road sent three people to the hospital. 

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a driver who fled on foot after a deadly two-vehicle collision near 60th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.
    • 18-year-old Marc Anthony Velazquez Serrano died from his injuries after police say the car he was riding in crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.
    • The identity of the hit-and-run driver remains unknown, and investigators are working to determine who was behind the wheel of the first car.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are searching for a driver who they say crashed a car and fled the scene where a teenage boy died.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles near 60th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 1:36 a.m. on March 14. 

The passenger in the first car, identified as 18-year-old Marc Anthony Velazquez Serrano, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. 

"The driver of that vehicle fled the scene prior to police arriving," Phoenix Police said. 

In the second car, a male driver and female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were also hospitalized. 

Dig deeper:

Preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the first car lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the second car. That driver then fled on foot. 

Police said the driver of the second car showed no signs of impairment. 

What we don't know:

The driver's identity remains unknown. 

Map of the area of the crash site.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyWest PhoenixNews