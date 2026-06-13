Sedona climber dies after falling inside Keyhole Cave

The Brief Arizona deputies are investigating after a climber fell to his death while rappelling inside Keyhole Cave in Sedona on Saturday afternoon. A man in his 50s was rappelling to the cave floor when he fell and died. Authorities do not suspect foul play, but the exact events leading up to the fall remain unknown.



A climber fell to his death near a trailhead in Sedona on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office received a report around 1:30 p.m. on June 13 regarding a climber who had fallen inside a Keyhole Cave, located near the Sugarloaf Trailhead.

A man, only identified as being in his 50s, was rappelling to the cave floor when he apparently fell, deputies said. Another climber had tried saving the victim, but he later died.

Officials do not suspect foul play played a role in his deadly fall.

What we don't know:

The man's identity was not released. The events leading up to the fall and the exact cause of death are unknown.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What they're saying:

"The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office extends our deepest condolences to the climber's family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

What you can do:

Visitors on the trail are asked to avoid Keyhole Cave while authorities continue their investigation.

What's next:

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Map of the area.