World Cup business boom: Phoenix soccer fans pack local pubs to support international teams

The Brief The World Cup is driving a major increase in business for local bars and restaurants, with one Downtown Phoenix spot reporting an overall average sales increase of 30%. The Turkey national soccer team is currently in Mesa to train and rest up for the tournament. Local establishments are seeing high turnout and vibrant atmospheres from international fan bases, including supporters of Brazil and Morocco.



The World Cup is benefitting many bars and restaurants showing it around town.

Local perspective:

In Mesa, Turkey is training for the tournament and staying at a hotel. At Crown Public House in Downtown Phoenix, there was a packed house during the games on June 13.

"We’re a Liverpool bar, so we’re the home to soccer anyway. A lot of people are coming here because of that," owner Don Phillippi said.

Phillippi says the baseball season usually helps them boost their sales, but now the World Cup is helping even more.

"For most businesses, restaurants and bars, this is huge!" Phillippi said. "From the middle of June to the middle of July it’s really helpful."

Big picture view:

Fans from Brazil are excited to see their home team play.

"Brazil’s in my blood," Brazil fan Izzy Gaulia said. "It’s always going to be in my blood, and they know that, so they came and supported."

The other side:

Brazil tied with Morocco, as fans from Morocco were at the bar.

"If I find a good atmosphere with good soccer vibes, even if it’s in the street, I would watch," Morocco fan Abib Filali said.

Dig deeper:

Extra fans are helping out Crown Public House's sales.

"What countries you show and stuff like that definitely has an impact on it, but I would say as an overall average 30%," Phillippi said.

Why you should care:

At the end of the day, no matter who wins, it's a game that unites people.

"You’re gathering the whole world to watch these games and everybody just comes together," Brazil fan Melissa Crespo said. "It’s just a whole different type of energy."