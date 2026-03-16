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2-year-old in critical condition after found unconscious in Phoenix pool

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Published  March 16, 2026 7:29pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
2-year-old pulled from Phoenix pool

2-year-old pulled from Phoenix pool

A toddler is in extreme critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool Monday evening near 19th and Glendale avenues.

The Brief

    • A 2-year-old boy is in "extremely critical condition" after being found unconscious in a backyard pool near West McLellan Boulevard on Monday evening.
    • It remains unknown how long the child was submerged before being discovered by family members.

PHOENIX - A toddler is in critical condition after he was found unconscious in a backyard pool on Monday evening.

What we know:

Phoenix Fire responded to a drowning call on Glendale and 15th Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on March 16. 

A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in the backyard pool and taken for treatment "in extremely critical condition." The child's mother, a nurse, was giving CPR when officials arrived. 

"It probably saved this child's life or it is going to make a difference," Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire said.

 Officials said at the hospital, the child was breathing on his own and is now considered to have non-life-threatening injuries. The pool was surrounded by a fence/barrier.

"At this time, nothing suspicious has been found during the preliminary investigation," Phoenix Police said.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led up to the incident or how long the child was in the water.

What you can do:

Phoenix Fire encourages the community to learn CPR and to remove any furniture near a fence that a child can climb over. It is important to be vigilant and to always have adult supervision if children are around water. Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4. 

This is a developing story. 

Map of the area of the drowning call.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

PhoenixNews