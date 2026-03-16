2-year-old in critical condition after found unconscious in Phoenix pool
PHOENIX - A toddler is in critical condition after he was found unconscious in a backyard pool on Monday evening.
What we know:
Phoenix Fire responded to a drowning call on Glendale and 15th Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on March 16.
A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in the backyard pool and taken for treatment "in extremely critical condition." The child's mother, a nurse, was giving CPR when officials arrived.
"It probably saved this child's life or it is going to make a difference," Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire said.
Officials said at the hospital, the child was breathing on his own and is now considered to have non-life-threatening injuries. The pool was surrounded by a fence/barrier.
"At this time, nothing suspicious has been found during the preliminary investigation," Phoenix Police said.
What we don't know:
It is unknown what led up to the incident or how long the child was in the water.
What you can do:
Phoenix Fire encourages the community to learn CPR and to remove any furniture near a fence that a child can climb over. It is important to be vigilant and to always have adult supervision if children are around water. Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4.
This is a developing story.
Map of the area of the drowning call.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department