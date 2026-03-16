Phoenix braces for heat wave; legal drama over boy accused of murder | Nightly Roundup

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Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case; Phoenix braces for days of summer-like temperatures; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 16, 2026.

1. Legal drama over boy who is accused of murder

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2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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3. Crash near Lake Pleasant

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4. Expert weighs in on Mesa mother's death

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5. Phoenix area prepares for heat wave

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A look at your weather for tomorrow

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