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Phoenix braces for heat wave; legal drama over boy accused of murder | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 16, 2026 6:25pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case; Phoenix braces for days of summer-like temperatures; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 16, 2026.

1. Legal drama over boy who is accused of murder

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11-year-old accused of premeditated murder in brother’s death can’t be tried as adult, former DA says
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11-year-old accused of premeditated murder in brother’s death can’t be tried as adult, former DA says

An 11-year-old Colorado boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his 5-year-old brother — a stunning and highly unusual case that legal experts say is almost unheard of under state law.

2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 44 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 44 latest updates

Monday marks Day 44 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

3. Crash near Lake Pleasant

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Dump truck crash shuts down State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant
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Dump truck crash shuts down State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant

The highway is closed between 87th Avenue and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Peoria Police say the road will be closed for several hours.

4. Expert weighs in on Mesa mother's death

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Former cop weighs in on deadly shooting of Mesa mother of 7: 'No one in the right, no one in the wrong'
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Former cop weighs in on deadly shooting of Mesa mother of 7: 'No one in the right, no one in the wrong'

A former police officer is weighing in on the shooting of the Mesa mother of seven who was killed on her neighbor's porch on Feb. 28.

5. Phoenix area prepares for heat wave

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Heat wave prompts Cactus League to move games
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Heat wave prompts Cactus League to move games

Cactus League officials say a number of Spring Training games this week have been rescheduled as a result of the impending heat wave.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/16/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/16/26

Get ready for a hot week this week, as temperatures could reach the triple digits. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more.

Get the Full Forecast

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