Arizona governor claims Trump is halting funds as political leverage

The Brief Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging the federal government to release $6 billion in SNAP contingency funds to help Arizonans during the government shutdown. Nearly one million Arizona residents—including over 31,00 veterans—will lose food assistance benefits this week. She claims the Trump administration is withholding the funds as political leverage in ongoing shutdown negotiations.



Governor Katie Hobbs is calling on the Trump administration to use billions in the SNAP contingency fund to provide food assistance for Arizonans before people lose access due to the government shutdown.

What we know:

In a press release on Oct. 27, the Arizona governor urged the federal government to use the $6 billion for nearly one million Arizona residents who will lose access to food assistance on Nov. 1, including more than 31,000 veterans.

In 2024, one million Arizonans relied on SNAP benefits each month.

According to Gov. Hobbs, the withholding of the funds comes after President Trump said he would cut "Democratic programs," as a way to get leverage in shutdown negotiations.

She wrote a letter to the Department of Agriculture Secretary Brook Rollins, claiming Washington Republicans are using Arizona residents as "political leverage."

What She's Saying:

"Vulnerable Arizonans cannot afford to be used as leverage by Washington Republicans," she said. "It’s appalling that this administration is choosing to take food out of the hands of Arizona families. They could take action today to end this crisis and deliver food assistance to nearly one million Arizonans who rely on SNAP to feed their family. Instead, they’re choosing to let seniors, children, veterans and families on the brink of crisis go hungry because of their political games. President Trump must reverse this decision to withhold $6 billion of food assistance.

Gov. Hobbs said her family relied on food stamps while growing up.

"Countless families are going through those tough times right now; they work hard to make ends meet but sometimes they can’t quite make it happen because of rising costs and an economy that’s been damaged by reckless Washington politicians," she said.

The governor said that withholding this assistance is like a "slap in the face" to families receiving SNAP and Medicaid cuts.

By the numbers:

Last month, more than $150 million in SNAP benefits was distributed to nearly one million Arizonans.

What's next:

In the letter, Gov. Hobbs said she hopes the USDA's plan for the $6 billion should be revisited, and that funding should be released, to ensure that families aren't paying the price for the government shutdown.