SNAP: AZ Gov. Katie Hobbs lays blame for benefits pause on President Trump

The Brief Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is laying the blame for the looming SNAP benefits pause on President Donald Trump. "There are contingency funds specifically for this purpose, and he should release those funds so that people aren't hungry. Instead, he's choosing to use them as leverage," Gov. Hobbs said. Funding for SNAP is set to run out on Oct. 31.



As of Oct. 30, the U.S. government shutdown remains ongoing, and there is a now a new lifeline for Arizona families who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The backstory:

According to reports from the Associated Press, Trump administration officials have said that funding for SNAP will run out on Friday, Oct. 31. The AP is also reporting that the Trump administration has rejected using more than $5 billion in contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing into November.

By the numbers:

Data from the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) shows 855,273 people receiving SNAP benefits as of September 2025, including around 508,000 adults and 347,000 children.

"On average, [Nutrition Assistance] households receive approximately $359 each month to purchase groceries for their families," DES officials wrote.

Data also shows that of the over 855,000 people receiving SNAP benefits, about 442,000 of them, or about 51.7% of all program participants, live in Maricopa County. The total amount of SNAP benefits issued was over $155 million.

Local perspective:

The ongoing government shutdown has had an impact on demand for food bank services. At St. Mary's Food Bank on Oct. 30, there was a line that wrapped around the entire building, and then stretched down Thomas Road.

According to people with knowledge of the matter, it has been that way for several weeks.

On Oct. 29, we reported that Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is pledging $1.8 million to help those losing their benefits, with $1.5 million going to food banks across the state to fill the gap where SNAP leaves off, and another $300,000 going to an emergency fresh food program.

Latest Update:

Gov. Katie Hobbs volunteered at St. Mary's Food Bank on Oct. 30, where she handed out boxes of food. During the event, Gov. Hobbs said all options are on the table when it comes to SNAP benefits, including a possible state of emergency that is meant to free up more money, like Arizona's $1.6 billion rainy day fund.

Gov. Hobbs also blamed President Donald Trump for the present situation.

What Gov. Hobbs Said:

"I will reiterate this over and over again: the President could end this right now," Gov. Hobbs said. "There are contingency funds specifically for this purpose, and he should release those funds so that people aren't hungry. Instead, he's choosing to use them as leverage."

What's next:

If the shutdown continues, SNAP benefits will run out on Saturday, Nov. 1.