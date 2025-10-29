Gov. Hobbs pledges $1.8M for Arizonans losing SNAP benefits

The Brief Nearly 900,000 Arizonans will lose SNAP food assistance starting Nov. 1, with nearly 40% of those affected being children. Gov. Hobbs pledged $1.8 million in state funds to help, with $1.5 million going to food banks and $300,000 for a fresh food program. Local businesses, like LoveBite Dumplings and Baked Chemistry, are also offering free meals and stepping up to fill the gap with community donations and "



Thousands of Arizonans will lose access to SNAP benefits on Nov. 1, as a freeze on the program goes into effect.

In response, Gov. Katie Hobbs is pledging $1.8 million to help those losing their benefits, but the extra assistance doesn’t stop there. Food banks and business owners are also stepping up to pay it forward.

Big picture view:

The governor announced that $1.5 million will go to food banks across the state to fill the gap where SNAP leaves off.

Another $300,000 will go to an emergency fresh food program. But the help doesn't stop there.

Local perspective:

Customers at LoveBite Dumplings are buying more food than they need, one meal for themselves and a second one for a complete stranger, paying it forward like Rihana and her boyfriend did.

"I grew up on SNAP benefits, and so I have enough money to pay it forward," said Rihana. "So I just came in. We paid for two meals."

The restaurant, along Roosevelt Row, started a new program for SNAP recipients: Show your card and get a free meal. No questions asked, as long as the government shutdown goes on.

"We have had amazing amounts of donations," said Angel Gould of LoveBite Dumplings. "Most of the people you see sitting here paid it forward, so we’re good on that front and we’re just gonna get more people in to help us crank out these dumplings."

Dig deeper:

Similar sympathetic vibes can be found at the Uptown Farmers Market, like at the Baked Chemistry booth, where the owner whips up delicious vegan treats.

She remembers food stamps as a child.

"I grew up with a single mom. She raised four kids, and she had to utilize those benefits a couple of times," said Emtesha Newble of Baked Chemistry Vegan Café. "She didn’t want to, but she did to make sure that we have food on the table, and so for me it has always been just wanting to do something to give back."

EBT cards are always accepted there, but now— no SNAP money, no problem. They've got you covered.

What they're saying:

Customers like Capri are touched by the effort. "That’s amazing," Capri said. "When I learned that that’s what she was doing, I just thought, oh my gosh, it actually brought tears."

In total, 900,000 Arizonans will lose food assistance money starting this Saturday, and nearly 40% of them will be children.