Emergency program to launch for Arizona SNAP recipients, Gov. announces

Arizona families who rely on SNAP benefits could be left without food assistance starting next week due to the federal government shutdown.

However, Gov. Katie Hobbs said the state won’t stand by while families go hungry.

What we know:

She announced a temporary program to help keep food on the table called Food Bucks Now.

It’s a short-term solution for families who depend on SNAP benefits, and it will launch on Monday, Nov. 3 if the government remains shut down.

With the federal government shutdown cutting off SNAP benefits for thousands of Arizona families, Gov. Hobbs said the state is taking action, including $300,000 to fund Food Bucks Now.

What they're saying:

"Double Up Food Bucks is a SNAP fruit and vegetable incentive program here in Arizona. For every dollar that somebody participating in SNAP spends at one of our participating sites, we match it with an additional dollar for fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables," Adrienne Udarbe, the executive director at Pinnacle Prevention, said.

Food Bucks Now builds on that same model. Udarbe said it’s an emergency, one-time program created specifically to respond to the government shutdown.

"Anybody who is actively participating in SNAP but does not have benefits can show up to one of our Double Up sites, show their SNAP EBT card, and we’ll match it with Food Bucks Now dollars — an additional ten dollars in produce and thirty dollars for SNAP-eligible foods. So it gives them an extra $40 to kind of stretch their food budget across a month," Udarbe said.

What's next:

On Nov. 3, the program will be available at certain participating farmers markets, mobile markets, and community grocery stores like Best Farmers Market in Phoenix.

"It’s probably going to go fast, and it’s not nearly enough to meet every family’s needs, but it will help get them through," Udarbe said.

Once SNAP benefits resume, the program will end. But for now, it’s a lifeline to families in need.

"We can't have all of the burden of it fall on the food banks, so at least this gives them some fresh choice and options, as they're also trying to supplement with other food resources that might be out there," Udarbe noted.

What you can do:

Arizonans can find a list of participating Food Bucks Now locations here.