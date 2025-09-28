Globe community starts to rebuild after deadly flash floods

The Brief Historic flooding in Globe has left sections of the city shut down with extensive debris, as cleanup begins. With multiple fatalities reported, search and rescue operations are a top priority. The community response has been massive, with over 150 volunteers and resources from agencies across the state pitching in.



Entire sections of Globe are still shut down and considered too dangerous from all the debris— and the cleanup is just getting underway.

Local perspective:

"It was nothing like I've ever seen before," said Nathan Mancha.

Mancha is still sifting through the damage at his grandmother's home in Globe two days after historic flooding tore through the area.

"Really trying to salvage as much as we can, taking our water, mud, trying to take out propane tanks so they don't explode, anything like that," Mancha said.

He rushed over to her home off Beruatti Street, where he says a teenage boy was trapped inside her basement.

"At least five or six feet deep, water coming everywhere. I came over here, it was flooding because my brother's girlfriend's 15-year-old brother was in here so it was knee deep," Mancha said. "I was more afraid for him. On the phone, and he was screaming and crying that the water was rushing in the basement."

Why you should care:

Multiple people in the area lost their lives, with rescue crews continuing to search for those missing.

"Search and rescue operations ramping up, getting a lot more volunteers, better information flow," Mayor Al Gameros said. "Search and rescue, that's our priority. We still have vehicles being looked at, have dogs, over 150 resources here taken over, so focusing on any recovery in the washes."

Officials said it's truly been a team effort, with multiple agencies and volunteers pitching in to help.

"When we reached out, our information was very limited and we were overbalanced and humbled with the amount of support, all the resources that came in. When you look around the parking lot, see agencies and symbols all across the state," said Carl Melford.

Their hope is the community can continue coming together to heal.

"Our deepest condolences for lives lost. We are a small community, all our folks here are local. We will get through it," the mayor said.