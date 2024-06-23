Arizona mother disappears after car breaks down on I-10 in Buckeye

article

A search is underway for a mother who went missing after she and her son were left stranded when their car broke down on I-10 near Verrado early in the morning on May 22.

In a news release on June 23, Buckeye Police said 46-year-old Hope Taylor still hasn't been found.

This all started when Tucker's purple Dodge Charger broke down while she and her son, who is autistic, were driving on I-10 in the west Valley.

"The two left the vehicle to seek shade, and shortly after, Hope may have suffered a life-threatening medical emergency. Just after 11 a.m. that same day, a trooper in the area located the abandoned vehicle on I-10 near milepost 119, and it was towed," said Buckeye Police Spokesperson Carissa Planalp.

Tucker's son, police say, is autistic and has high support needs and limited communication.

Her son let a relative know what happened weeks later and the relative called Phoenix Police on June 22. Phoenix PD let Buckeye Police know what was reported and that's when the investigation into where Tucker is started.

"Buckeye Police have attempted to ping Hope’s phone with no success. Buckeye police are conducting search operations and coordinating with partner agencies for additional resources … Anyone with information on Hope’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or submit a tip online at www.buckeyeaz.gov/crimetip," Buckeye Police said in a news release.

Map of where Verrado is – near where Tucker's car broke down: