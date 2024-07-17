Body recovery operation underway after man went underwater at Scottsdale lake

Firefighters say they are conducting a body recovery operation after a person went missing on Wednesday at a lake in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Fire says witnesses reported seeing a man go underwater on July 17 at McKellips Lake, located near Hayden and McKellips Roads. The man did not resurface.

Police are also at the scene and a dive team is responding.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Map of McKellips Lake