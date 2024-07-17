Body recovery operation underway after man went underwater at Scottsdale lake
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters say they are conducting a body recovery operation after a person went missing on Wednesday at a lake in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale Fire says witnesses reported seeing a man go underwater on July 17 at McKellips Lake, located near Hayden and McKellips Roads. The man did not resurface.
Police are also at the scene and a dive team is responding.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.