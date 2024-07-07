Mohave County man disappears; his car, belongings found

A man who was last seen on July 3 in Mohave County is being searched for by many in the community.

Adam Robert Reigh, 45, went missing from the White Hills area in the morning after leaving his friend's house. He was alone in his car.

Two days later, his car was found in the desert on July 5.

"At that time, Search and Rescue began a search from his vehicle in an attempt to locate him. Late Friday evening, personal items of his were located in an area just under a mile from the vehicle’s location. Searchers have focused heavily in this area for the past two days using search tools including tracking teams, search dogs, drones, and helicopters," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

The area being searched has sparse vegetation, and other parts have dense vegetation, including Joshua trees, creosote bush and a number of cacti. There are washes, rolling slopes and steep elevations.

"There are a number of hazards in the area ranging from a variety of mine shafts and old prospect working – to natures critters, including an abundant number of rattlesnakes. Temperatures in the search area have varied from about 78 degrees in the early morning hours to over 112 degrees in the afternoon," MCSO said.

Many people are helping look for Reigh, including friends, coworkers and acquaintances.

"Detectives have also been following up on leads and information received and at this time, there has been no indication of foul play," MCSO said. "Please respect Adam’s family’s privacy during this time."

Anyone with information on this case can call MCSO at 928-753-0753.

Map showing the area where Reigh was last seen: