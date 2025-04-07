Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial opening statements; stabbings reported in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

An investigation is underway following a shooting in the west Valley; opening statements are scheduled to get underway in the Arizona trial of the so-called "Doomsday Mom"; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Monday, April 7, 2025.
Opening statements are set in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell in Phoenix; two stabbings broke out in the Valley just miles apart from each other; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Monday, April 7, 2025.
1. ‘Doomsday Mom’ on trial in AZ
In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.
2. Phoenix stabbings happened miles apart
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two stabbings that took place close to each other on Sunday, just 20 minutes apart.
3. Texas' second measles death confirmed
A second school-aged child has died from complications related to having measles, according to hospital officials in Lubbock.
4. Man mistakenly deported to El Salvador