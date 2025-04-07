Expand / Collapse search

Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial opening statements; stabbings reported in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  April 7, 2025 10:26am MST
Phoenix shooting investigation l Morning Headlines April 7

An investigation is underway following a shooting in the west Valley; opening statements are scheduled to get underway in the Arizona trial of the so-called "Doomsday Mom"; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Monday, April 7, 2025.

1. ‘Doomsday Mom’ on trial in AZ

Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial: Opening statements set for April 7
Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial: Opening statements set for April 7

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

2. Phoenix stabbings happened miles apart

Phoenix Police investigate two stabbings just miles apart from each other
Phoenix Police investigate two stabbings just miles apart from each other

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two stabbings that took place close to each other on Sunday, just 20 minutes apart.

3. Texas' second measles death confirmed

Texas measles outbreak 2025: Second child death reported
Texas measles outbreak 2025: Second child death reported

A second school-aged child has died from complications related to having measles, according to hospital officials in Lubbock.

4. Man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block order to return mistakenly deported man