Trump vows block on signing new laws until SAVE America Act passes Senate

President Donald Trump is vowing to reject signing any new bills into law until the SAVE America Act is passed by the Senate, a tall order with just 53 Republicans seated and the 60-vote filibuster threshold a high hurdle.

"Great Job by hard working Scott Pressler on Fox & Friends talking about using the Filibuster, or Talking Filibuster, in order to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT , an 88% issue with ALL VOTERS," Trump wrote Sunday morning on Truth Social. "It must be done immediately."

"It supersedes everything else," Trump added. "MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE."

The vow to halt all new law signings is a new one coming from the White House and notable because of the Senate hesitation to follow the urgings of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to force the Senate to bring the bill forward through the talking filibuster.

"I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed," Trump's post continued, "AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION - GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY - ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL: NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!!"

While Senate Majority Leader John Thune , R-S.D., has publicly acknowledged a willingness to bring a vote on the SAVE America Act before the upper chamber, there is hesitation within the Republican Party about forcing the talking filibuster under the current Senate rules.

The talking filibuster would force Democrats to speak on the Senate floor to argue against a voter identification position widely supported by Americans, as Trump noted, but it would also force Republicans to sit in attendance with a quorum. That has been rebuked by longtime Senate GOP veterans as something that would "waste time."

Former Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., has been publicly opposed to forcing a talking filibuster because of the time constraints it would force on the Senate GOP, and he remains one of the few Senate Republicans not signing on to support the SAVE America Act.

Another development that clouds the SAVE America Act filibuster is the recent appointment of Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to serve as the next Department of Homeland Security secretary, perhaps resigning from the Senate by the end of March.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mullin's office for comment. McConnell's office declined to comment on Trump's Truth Social vow to block all new law signings amid the standoff on the DHS funding that has the government in a partial shutdown and the Senate sitting on the House-passed SAVE America Act.

"We're going to have a vote on this, but in terms of what the president is willing to sign, Maria, we need to get the Department of Homeland Security funded," Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"The Democrats have blocked that right now. And the greatest threat to the American people today is terrorism. So I want to make sure that the Democrats work with us to pass and fund the Department of Homeland Security, because I'm worried about the lone wolf, the sleeper cells and the cyber terrorism that's coming our way because of what Iran is telling people around the world to do to continue this reign of terror," Barrasso said.

Getting to 60 votes in the Senate is unlikely with just Sen. John Fetterman , D-Pa., as the lone potential Democrat vote to side with the Senate GOP on the SAVE America Act.

"The Democrats are against so many of the things that I think help this country," Barrasso added to Bartiromo. "They'd rather stand with illegal immigrant criminals than with the safety and security of the American people. I want to get the SAVE Act to the floor. I want to have a vote."

"That's the next step on this need to get the Department of Homeland Security open and funded," he continued. "The Democrats are bowing to the liberal left: The people that want to eliminate ICE, the people that want open borders again, and the people that really aren't looking out for the best interest of the American people.

"As the president said in the State of the Union, it is the first duty of the American government to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens. But that's what not one single Democrat stood up for that when every Republican stood and cheered loudly."

Barrasso, the Senate GOP member whipping up support, considers the SAVE America Act "common sense."

"You want to make sure that only citizens can vote ," he concluded to Bartiromo. "You want to make sure that when people show up, they have a photo ID to prove they are who they say they are. You need a photo ID to buy a beer, to board a plane, all of those things. And it's 90% popular with the American people. The only people against this are the Democrats because they want to make it easier to cheat."

