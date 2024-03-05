Woman seen in apparent abduction video found safe: Buckeye Police

Buckeye Police officials released an update on Mar. 5 on the case involving what was initially deemed as an "apparent assault and abduction."

According to the brief statement, Buckeye Police detectives say they have confirmed that the woman in the video is uninjured.

"Investigators have determined this was an apparent domestic violence incident," read a portion of the statement.

Police also say they offered the woman services, without elaborating what kind of services were offered.

(Buckeye PD)

The incident, according to earlier reports, happened near the I-10 and Watson Road on Feb. 23. Investigators said at the time they received a call from an eyewitness who watched a woman get dragged into a vehicle before it sped off.

In the video, an SUV is seen pulling up to a gas pump. A woman gets out of the passenger seat and starts running toward the convenience store. A man then gets out of the SUV, grabs the woman and drags her back into the vehicle.

At the time, police officials said they knew nothing about the two people in the video.

"The timing in this investigation is extremely crucial. Watching that video, we are concerned for that female. They’re too many unknowns in this investigation. That video right now is all that we have," said Sgt. Tamela Skaggs, at the time the video was released.

Buckeye Police officials are still urging witnesses and anyone with direct knowledge of the incident to call their tipline at (623) 349-6411.