9-year-old Buckeye golfer invited to Augusta National to compete

If you know anything about golf, you know getting an invitation to Augusta National is a dream come true for a golfer.

Every year, boys and girls from 7 to 15 years old compete in the "Drive, Chip, and Putt" competition. The best of the best are invited to compete on the national stage.

Most days, you will find 9-year-old Parker Tang from Buckeye at the range at Verrado Golf Club or sinking putts on the green.

A recent 30-foot putt gave him bragging rights for the rest of his life. The putt guaranteed his spot in the 2024 "Drive, Chip and Putt" national finals played at Augusta National on the eve of the Masters Tournament.

"It is so exciting that my heart is beating so badly that I think I’m going to give it my all," Parker Tang said.

Dad, Peter Tang, says Parker picked up some clubs when he was about three. Even back then, his swing was solid, and he continues to improve daily.

"During COVID, him and I would go to the golf course, and sure enough, he just caught the bug, and he’s been out here with me ever since," Peter Tang said.

Parker has some short-game tips.

"If it’s really downhill, you have to like barely touch it, and if it’s uphill, you have to hit it a bit more power on to it," Parker Tang said.

Parker Tang

Regardless of how he does on the famous course, just getting the invite is a win.

"It’s more for Parker, the experience that he gets to go through, a lot of kids don’t get this opportunity to see him achieve and be able to do things in golf that he’s worked so hard for is unbelievable," Peter Tang said. "I’m so proud of him."

You can watch Parker compete at Augusta on Sunday, April 7. The "Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals" will air on the Golf Channel.