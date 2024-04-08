Expand / Collapse search

Police officer accused of child porn possession; arrest made in shooting that killed teen | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 8, 2024 6:31pm MST
PHOENIX - From a Phoenix Police officer accused of receiving and possessing child pornography to an arrest made in connection with an accidental shooting that ended on a deadly note, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 8, 2024.

1. Phoenix Police officer accused of possessing child pornography

Phoenix Police officer accused of receiving and possessing child pornography: U.S. Attorney's Office
Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office have confirmed that an officer with the Phoenix Police Department has been arrested and accused of receiving and possessing child sex abuse images.

2. 18-year-old arrested after teen was shot and killed by accident

13-year-old killed in accidental shooting, suspect arrested: PD
A young teenager is dead and a suspect is accused of manslaughter following a shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex.

3. Big fire burns new housing development 

Massive fire burns Phoenix new housing development
No one was hurt when a large fire broke out overnight in southwest Phoenix at a neighborhood under construction.

4. Former teacher indicted on sexual misconduct charges

Former Arizona teacher indicted on sexual misconduct charges
A former Buckeye teacher who was arrested last month has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

5. Man vanishes from cruise ship

South Carolina man vanishes from cruise after getting off at popular port of Cozumel, Mexico
A beloved dad's family has sifted through false leads and hit dead ends over the last five days after Edmond Bradley Solomon III vanished.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 4/8/2024

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts, because we are expecting temperatures in the 90s during the latter part of the week.