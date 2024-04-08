Police officer accused of child porn possession; arrest made in shooting that killed teen | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a Phoenix Police officer accused of receiving and possessing child pornography to an arrest made in connection with an accidental shooting that ended on a deadly note, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 8, 2024.
1. Phoenix Police officer accused of possessing child pornography
Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office have confirmed that an officer with the Phoenix Police Department has been arrested and accused of receiving and possessing child sex abuse images.
2. 18-year-old arrested after teen was shot and killed by accident
A young teenager is dead and a suspect is accused of manslaughter following a shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex.
3. Big fire burns new housing development
No one was hurt when a large fire broke out overnight in southwest Phoenix at a neighborhood under construction.
4. Former teacher indicted on sexual misconduct charges
A former Buckeye teacher who was arrested last month has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.
5. Man vanishes from cruise ship
A beloved dad's family has sifted through false leads and hit dead ends over the last five days after Edmond Bradley Solomon III vanished.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/8/2024
Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts, because we are expecting temperatures in the 90s during the latter part of the week.