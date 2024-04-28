Toddler dead, another in critical condition after unrelated pool incidents in Buckeye, Phoenix

A two-year-old boy is dead and another is in critical condition after two unrelated pool incidents in the Valley on Sunday, April 28, authorities say.

In Buckeye at around 2:15 p.m., police say a toddler was found unresponsive in a backyard pool near Miller and Broadway roads. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In Phoenix, a two-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool near 39th and Maryland avenues around 4:20 p.m. The boy was given CPR until first responders arrived.

The boy died at the hospital.

"Phoenix Police will be investigating this incident in coordination with the Office of the Medical Examiners," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower.

No more information was provided about these two incidents.