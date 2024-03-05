West Valley apparent abduction update; Sen. Sinema not running for reelection | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest in this year's U.S. Senate election to a rather unfortunate mishap involving a Vegas tourist, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
1. Update in West Valley apparent abduction case
Buckeye Police have released an update on an incident they initially described as an "apparent assault and abduction."
2. Kyrsten Sinema not running again for Senate
Independent Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced her decision to leave the U.S. Senate "at the end of this year."
3. An unfortunate incident for one California man
The Los Angeles man is considering legal action after the incident.
4. Latest on Change Healthcare cyberattack
The cyberattack against one of the largest health care tech companies in recent weeks might have cost the company a lot of money, and some cybersecurity experts say are upset about what happened.
5. Social media mishap for one Florida sheriff's office
A crime scene photo that was posted on the Instagram social media account of Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez, appeared to show the body of Madeline "Maddie" Soto.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 3/5/2024
We are expecting temperatures to gradually rise later on this week.