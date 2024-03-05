Expand / Collapse search

West Valley apparent abduction update; Sen. Sinema not running for reelection | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest in this year's U.S. Senate election to a rather unfortunate mishap involving a Vegas tourist, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

1. Update in West Valley apparent abduction case

Featured

Woman seen in apparent abduction video found safe: Buckeye Police
article

Woman seen in apparent abduction video found safe: Buckeye Police

Buckeye Police have released an update on an incident they initially described as an "apparent assault and abduction."

2. Kyrsten Sinema not running again for Senate

Featured

2024 Election: Kyrsten Sinema to leave Senate
article

2024 Election: Kyrsten Sinema to leave Senate

Independent Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced her decision to leave the U.S. Senate "at the end of this year."

3. An unfortunate incident for one California man

Featured

California man allegedly stung in testicles by scorpion at popular Las Vegas Strip resort
article

California man allegedly stung in testicles by scorpion at popular Las Vegas Strip resort

The Los Angeles man is considering legal action after the incident.

4. Latest on Change Healthcare cyberattack

Featured

Change Healthcare cyberattack: Company reportedly paid hackers in controversial decision
article

Change Healthcare cyberattack: Company reportedly paid hackers in controversial decision

The cyberattack against one of the largest health care tech companies in recent weeks might have cost the company a lot of money, and some cybersecurity experts say are upset about what happened.

5. Social media mishap for one Florida sheriff's office

Featured

Madeline Soto crime scene photo 'accidentally' shared on Osceola County Sheriff's social media: officials
article

Madeline Soto crime scene photo 'accidentally' shared on Osceola County Sheriff's social media: officials

A crime scene photo that was posted on the Instagram social media account of Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez, appeared to show the body of Madeline "Maddie" Soto.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 3/5/2024

We are expecting temperatures to gradually rise later on this week.