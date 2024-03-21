Former teacher arrested for sex crimes in Buckeye

Buckeye police say 23-year-old Alyssa Todd is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student at her school.

Todd was a teacher and athletic coach at Odyssey Institute for Advanced International Studies.

According to a release, a family member of Todd contacted police saying they suspected inappropriate contact between the student and teacher.

Alyssa Todd

Detectives say the abuse happened at school and off campus for at least two months.

It was the second incident that occurred at the school since September.

The campus is located near the intersection of Yuma Road and Verrado Way.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the school enrolled 1,761 students during the 2022-23 school year.

Map of where Odyssey Institute for Advanced International Studies is located: